NRM Upbeat About Winning 2021 Polls as Party Register Hooks 11.9m Voters

In short
Speaking at the party headquarters at Plot 10 Kyadondo Road in Kampala, Sam Engola, the party’s vice-chairperson for northern Uganda said with 11.9 million registered voters (more than two-quarters of all registered voters) in the country, it is a foregone conclusion that they will pick up every elective position in the coming 2021 election.
NRM Upbeat About Winning 2021 Polls as Party Register Hooks 11.9m Voters20 Jul 2020, 17:27 Comments 173 Views Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections
Mentioned: Richard Todwong sam engola
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.