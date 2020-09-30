NRM Voters Shun Woman MP Primaries in Sembabule

In short
According to the party guidelines issued on Tuesday, the voters were supposed to start by participating in the election of the constituency MPs after which they would proceed to vote for the women MP Aspirants. But many of the voters left the polling stations after the first process.
NRM Voters Shun Woman MP Primaries in Sembabule30 Sep 2020, 15:41 Comments 86 Views Sembabule, Uganda Politics Election Polls Updates
In short
Tagged with: NRM Primaries in Sembabule
Mentioned: national resistance movement party nrm
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.