NRM Wins Majority LCIII Chairperson Seats in Tooro

In Kyegegwa town council, Swaib Musa of NRM defeated two other independents with a huge margin. He garnered 2,697 votes while his rivals Ben Byansi and Mark Mugume got 985 and 32 votes respectively.
Kyenjojo Returning officer Daniel Baguma says three of his presiding officers were arrested for engaging in electoral malpractice.
