Afsha Tiko, the chairperson of the NRM Womens League, says the party has given them headache by choosing to impose on them a candidate. She wonders why the party leadership decided to organise primaries and went ahead to rob them of their victory.
Arua Municipality MP Elections: NRM Youth Reject Party Candidate Top story23 Jul 2018, 11:13 Comments 322 Views Arua, Uganda Election Parliament Polls Report
Some of the NRM supporters for Team Swadik Angupale during the Press Briefing at Mvara, Arua Town on Sunday
