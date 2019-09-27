Edward Eninu
NRM’s Christine Nakwang Tubo Wins Kaabong Woman MP By- Election

Christine Nakwang Tubo checking her name at Kaabong Police Primary School Polling Station on Thursday.

In the results announced at 1:43am by the Kaabong District Registrar, Julius Ogwang Ongom, at Kaabong Community Hall, Nakwang garnered 22,532 votes against 1,692 votes gained by Adyaka.

 

