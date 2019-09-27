NRM’s Christine Nakwang Tubo Wins Kaabong Woman MP By- Election

In short
In the results announced at 1:43am by the Kaabong District Registrar, Julius Ogwang Ongom, at Kaabong Community Hall, Nakwang garnered 22,532 votes against 1,692 votes gained by Adyaka.
NRM’s Christine Nakwang Tubo Wins Kaabong Woman MP By- Election27 Sep 2019, 04:31 Comments 167 Views Kaabong, Uganda Election Updates
Christine Nakwang Tubo checking her name at Kaabong Police Primary School Polling Station on Thursday.
