Sarah Nabukeera, the Rakai Electoral Commission District Registrar confirms that they received only one candidate seeking to contest as MP for Buyamba County MP.
NRM's Ssemwanga Unopposed MP For Buyamba County As Nominations Close17 Oct 2020, 10:27 Comments 82 Views Rakai town, Uganda Politics Election Updates
Gyaviira Ssemwanga, the NRM Flagbearer for Buyamba County who has emerged unopposed during the NRM primaries (File Photo)
