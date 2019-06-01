Davidson Ndyabahika
Nsibambi’s Character Intellectually Harassed his Contemporaries

1 Jun 2019
Academicians at Makerere University pay respects to former Chancellor Professor Nsibambi

The praises dominated a special session convened at Makerere University in honour of Nsibambi, the first non-head-of-state Chancellor for the institution which he first joined in 1961 as a student. Former workmates, contemporaries, members of the university management and friends unanimously praised Nsibambi for his unmeasurable intellect and inspiration.

 

