Nebert Rugadya
19:19

NSSF Bleeding as Workers' Cash is Requisitioned for Ministerial, Board Member's Programmes Top story

22 Dec 2022, 19:17 Comments 141 Views Business and finance Politics Updates

In short
Minister Amongi earlier this year requested the NSSF to avail her six billion shillings to allegedly promote its accountability and mobilization of savings. Sam Lyomoki, a Director on the NSSF Board has asked for one billion shillings to conduct sensitization and financial literacy through his organization -COFTU.

 

Tagged with: NSSF Wrangles
Mentioned: National Social Security Fund (NSSF)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.