In short
Minister Amongi earlier this year requested the NSSF to avail her six billion shillings to allegedly promote its accountability and mobilization of savings. Sam Lyomoki, a Director on the NSSF Board has asked for one billion shillings to conduct sensitization and financial literacy through his organization -COFTU.
NSSF Bleeding as Workers' Cash is Requisitioned for Ministerial, Board Member's Programmes Top story22 Dec 2022, 19:17 Comments 141 Views Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: NSSF Wrangles
Mentioned: National Social Security Fund (NSSF)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.