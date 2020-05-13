NSSF Boss Warns of Tough Times if Fund Forced to Pay 20% to Savers

In short

In the letter, which is dated May 5, 2020, Byarugaba says the fund will have to pay at least 2.6trillion to those who might need their pay bto go through covid-19 crisis. This is in addition to the 1.1 trillion that it might need to pay to those who have reached 55 years old, the legal age where one can draw their savings. In total, the fund will need cash totaling Shs 3.7 trillion for this moment. But there is no ready cash to meet this obligation, Byarugaba argued.