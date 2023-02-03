NSSF: Byarugaba Accuses Minister Amongi of Interference

In short
Byarugaba accused Minister Amongi of disregarding the governing structure of the Fund by seeking to access 6 billion Shillings to facilitate activities in her Ministry. He said that the activities that the minister sought to facilitate in the Ministry were already being implemented by NSSF.
Betty AMongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development appearing before the Select Committee investigating NSSF operations.
