NSSF Interest to Savers Cannot be Taxed -Court

In short
The NSSF says if the court had ruled in favour of URA, it would have meant that the interest payable to savers annually, reduces drastically. Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Managing Director, says this would have been another disincentive for Ugandans to save.
NSSF Interest to Savers Cannot be Taxed -Court4 Nov 2020, 19:39 Comments 183 Views Business and finance Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: High Court Commercial Division Tax Appeals Tribunal
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.