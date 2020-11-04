Nebert Rugadya
NSSF Interest to Savers Cannot be Taxed -Court

4 Nov 2020, 19:39 Comments 183 Views Business and finance Court Updates

The NSSF says if the court had ruled in favour of URA, it would have meant that the interest payable to savers annually, reduces drastically. Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Managing Director, says this would have been another disincentive for Ugandans to save.

 

