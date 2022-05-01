Ahmed Wetaka
16:41

NSSF Mid-Term Access: 120 Months Contribution Thresh-Hold to Be Scrapped Top story

1 May 2022, 16:38 Comments 358 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
NSSF Mbarara building. The Fund wants to invest in Ugandan businesses but many fear due deligence checks

NSSF Mbarara building. The Fund wants to invest in Ugandan businesses but many fear due deligence checks

In short
Owere noted that the thresh-hold is currently hindering a lot of workers from accessing their benefits as it was envisioned while passing the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Act, 2021.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.