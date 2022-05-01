In short
Owere noted that the thresh-hold is currently hindering a lot of workers from accessing their benefits as it was envisioned while passing the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Act, 2021.
NSSF Mid-Term Access: 120 Months Contribution Thresh-Hold to Be Scrapped Top story1 May 2022, 16:38 Comments 358 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
NSSF Mbarara building. The Fund wants to invest in Ugandan businesses but many fear due deligence checks
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.