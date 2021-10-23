Alex Otto
14:43

NSSF Midterm Access: Consensus Reached, But Supervision Remains Contentious

23 Oct 2021, 14:38 Comments 248 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
NSSF Pensions tower NSSF

NSSF Pensions tower

In short
Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala MP says that allowing the management of the fund to go to Finance would mean finance can easily access this money and this is dangerous looking at the state of indebtedness.

 

Tagged with: MInistry of Finance Min of Gender Labour and social development NSSF NSSF Bill Parliament mid term access supervising entity
Mentioned: National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.