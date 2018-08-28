Blanshe Musinguzi
NSSF Pays 15 Percent Record Interest to Members

28 Aug 2018, 13:54 Comments 229 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
NSSF Board Chairman Patrick Byabakama Kaberenge speaking at the annual members meeting

NSSF Board Chairman Patrick Byabakama Kaberenge speaking at the annual members meeting Login to license this image from 1$.

State Minister for General Duties Gabriel Ajedra said NSSF performed extremely better in all financial and investments indicators, despite difficult economic conditions, posting a record total income of 1.6 trillion Shillings in the 2017/18 financial year.

 

