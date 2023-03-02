NSSF Probe Report: Parliament Recommends Minister Amongi To Resign

In short
While presenting the final report of the Committee during plenary sitting Chaired by Anita Among on Wednesday, Mpaka faulted Amongi for abuse of office after she unlawfully directed NSSF, which she supervises to avail her Ministry with six billion Shillings to the prejudice of savers’ funds.
In short
Mentioned: Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions - COFTU Institute of Certified Public Accountants - ICPAU National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) National Social Security Action Fund – NSSF
