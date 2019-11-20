NSSF Proposes to Manage National Health Insurance Scheme

In short
The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has proposed to act as a collection channel for the formal sector contributions of the National Health Insurance scheme that is in offing.
NSSF Proposes to Manage National Health Insurance Scheme20 Nov 2019, 20:11 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Tagged with: NSSF Uganda and insurance collection of health insurance health committee national health insurance scheme bill
Mentioned: Parliament nssf
