NSSF Provision of Loans is Illegal – URBRA

In short

The committee on Wednesday established that the Fund management had extended an unsecured loan of 11 billion Shillings to Uganda Clays Limited in 2010, and the loan has over the years accumulated interest and now totals 20 billion. Since 2010, NSSF has not recovered a penny from Uganda Clays Limited.











Also before the committee are documents indicating another loan of 29 billion that was extended to the Housing Finance Bank. Mwine Mpaka, the Select committee chairperson said that the financial books of NSSF currently show that Housing Finance Bank has a balance of 9 billion but there is no trail indicating payment of 20 billion.