NSSF Relations Manager Convicted for Embezzlement

In short
Sooka who has been in charge of the Suspense Account which the Auditor General has severally queried for accumulating unallocated funds is also convicted on counts of money laundering, four counts of forgery and three counts of uttering false documents.
Sooka has also been convicted on other counts of money laundering, four counts of forgery and three counts of uttering false documents.
NSSF Relations Manager Convicted for Embezzlement17 Feb 2023, 15:51 Comments 275 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
In short
