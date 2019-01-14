NSSF Target 6,000 Units In Blood Donation Drive

NSSF and Blood Transfusion Service official visited a ward when children were receiving blood at Mulago Hospital Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The NSSFs 9th annual blood donation drive was launched today at Mulago Hospital. Speaking at the launch, the NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba said they made it an annual activity, collecting blood at a time when institutions of learning, the highest source of blood donors are in holiday. The NSSF drive usually takes place in January.