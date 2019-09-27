NSSF Trashes Proposal to Tax Savers Benefits in New Bill

In short
The government had suggested that workers who wish to withdraw their savings at the age of 55 should be taxed. However, if one chooses to wait for five more years up to 60, they would not be taxed. Currently, members who attain 55 years exit the NSSF scheme after a lump sum payment.
NSSF Trashes Proposal to Tax Savers Benefits in New Bill27 Sep 2019, 19:12 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
