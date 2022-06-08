In short
Kyaligonza appeared before the Fort Portal Chief Magistrate, Moses Kule Rubangura on Tuesday on charges of forgery. He was charged with ten counts of forgery relating to the illegal appointment of several civil servants using various forged extracts from the minutes of the district service commission.
Ntoroko CAO Charged With Forgery
8 Jun 2022
