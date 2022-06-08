Mwesige Joel
Ntoroko CAO Charged With Forgery Top story

Anselim Kyaligonza in the dock during trial.

In short
Kyaligonza appeared before the Fort Portal Chief Magistrate, Moses Kule Rubangura on Tuesday on charges of forgery. He was charged with ten counts of forgery relating to the illegal appointment of several civil servants using various forged extracts from the minutes of the district service commission.

 

