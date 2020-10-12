Basaija Idd
Ntoroko Flood Victims Call for Resettlement

12 Oct 2020, 04:57 Comments 113 Views Ntoroko, Uganda Environment Business and finance Updates
Some of the affected structures in Kanara town council, Kanara sub county

Some of the affected structures in Kanara town council, Kanara sub county

In short
Flooding in the district is a perennial problem. However, it escalated at the start of this year when the lake burst its banks spilling water over 10 kilometres into communities. The most affected areas are Kanara Sub-county and Kanara Town Council.

 

