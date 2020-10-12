In short
Flooding in the district is a perennial problem. However, it escalated at the start of this year when the lake burst its banks spilling water over 10 kilometres into communities. The most affected areas are Kanara Sub-county and Kanara Town Council.
Ntoroko Flood Victims Call for Resettlement
