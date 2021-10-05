Mwesige Joel
Ntoroko Officials Wants Gov't To Degazette 8 Squares in Semuliki to Host Flood Victims

5 Oct 2021
Hon Nabanja and william Kasoro the Ntoroko district Chaiperson Visit Kamuga parish

Hon Nabanja and william Kasoro the Ntoroko district Chaiperson Visit Kamuga parish

Kasoro told the prime minister that in 2019 floods submerged Katanga, Rwenyana, Kajweka, Rwangara, Kamuga and Kachwankumu parishes in Kanaara sub-county. They also affected several cells in Kanara town council and Butungama sub-county, which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

