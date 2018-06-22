Vanilla Theft on the Rise in Ntoroko District

A gate to Juma's fenced vanilla garden. Many farmers have resorted to buying expensive barbed wire in order to protect their crops from being stolen. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The district has 300 vanilla growers with the capacity of producing 6-tons of vanilla every season, according to retired Gen Alex Baguma, the chairman of vanilla growers in Ntoroko district. But Baguma says they have lost 5.9 tons of vanilla to thieves in the season between January and June 15, 2018.