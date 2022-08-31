Ntungamo Chairperson Fires Finance Secretary Over Incompetence

In short
The speaker Nicholas Twikirize directed Mpirirwe to hand over office within two weeks to allow the newly appointed Finance secretary to handle the reports for the next sitting.
Ntungamo Chairperson Fires Finance Secretary Over Incompetence31 Aug 2022, 07:56 Comments 98 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: District Chairperson dismisses his Finance secretary
Mentioned: Ntungamo District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.