The move to have the chief administrative officer immediately transferred followed heated arguments with the councilors accusing the office of the chief administrative officer of tampering with the 43 billion shillings budget,Failing to cut old trees and replanting new ones at the district headquarters, disposing of old vehicles in the district yard and old beds at Itojo hospital among other issues.
Ntungamo District Council Recommends CAO's Transfer
19 Dec 2018
