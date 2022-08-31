Ntungamo District Leaders Eulogize Former Minister Kanyomozi

In short
Naome Kabasharira, the Ntungamo Woman Member of Parliament described the deceased as an exceptional leader. She said that the country has lost a true democratic leader who stood by his word even when he was approached by President Museveni.
Ntungamo District Leaders Eulogize Former Minister Kanyomozi31 Aug 2022, 14:20 Comments 89 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Yona Kanyomozi
Mentioned: Ntungamo District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.