Ntungamo Eases FMD Quarantine Due to Christmas Festival

Yake Basulirwa, the Ntungamo District Veterinary Officer, says that they agreed to ease the quarantine restrictions to allow people to enjoy the festive season by opening livestock loading and offloading sites and slaughter areas.
Ntungamo Eases FMD Quarantine Due to Christmas Festival23 Dec 2022, 12:14 Comments 84 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
