Ntungamo Health Teams Monitoring 35 Teachers from Rwanda

28 Mar 2020, 18:29 Comments 179 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Health Breaking news
Ntungamo District Chairperson Denis Singahache

Over 500 teachers from Ntungamo and several other districts in Kigezi region have been teaching in Rwanda. However, they were forced to return home when schools closed, in the wake of an ourbreak of the Coronavirus Disease- COVID-19.

 

