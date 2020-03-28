In short
Over 500 teachers from Ntungamo and several other districts in Kigezi region have been teaching in Rwanda. However, they were forced to return home when schools closed, in the wake of an ourbreak of the Coronavirus Disease- COVID-19.
Ntungamo Health Teams Monitoring 35 Teachers from Rwanda
