Ntungamo LCV Chairperson, Councillors in Blame Game Over Attack on District Speaker

The District speaker Elijah Authaire and clerk to Council were on Wednesday attacked and pepper-sprayed by unknown people who forced themselves into their offices at the district headquarters.
Ntungamo LCV Chairperson, Councillors in Blame Game Over Attack on District Speaker16 Jan 2020, 20:08 Comments 155 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Politics Election Local government Breaking news
