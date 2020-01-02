Kinene Edison
Ntungamo Municipality, UNRA Clash Over Construction of Market in Road Reserve

2 Jan 2020 Report
The UNRA Boundary behind the constructed structures.

More than 100 developers were offered space for development of market stalls at Orubera, in Kyamate ward, Eastern Division, 2 kilometres from the Ntungamo town centre.

 

