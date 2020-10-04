Ntungamo Scales Down Staff After Registering Two Positive Covid19 Cases

In short
Hanny Turyahebwa, the Ntungamo Chief Administrative Officer, says they have reduced staff by 30 percent as a preventive measure to contain further spread of the disease. “We don’t want this to spread to others, so we are asking our staff to stay and work from home,” he said.
Ntungamo Scales Down Staff After Registering Two Positive Covid19 Cases4 Oct 2020, 08:52 Comments 172 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic.
Mentioned: Ntungamo District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.