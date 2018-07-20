Mother Wanted for Torturing Visually Impaired Daughter

In short
Grace Muhirwe, a resident of Kahunga is accused of denying her daughter food, locking her in the house and battering her. The girl, Honest Arinaitwe in her early 20s is said to have on several occasions suffered at the hands of her mother until their neighbours reported the matter to the Community Development Officer.
Mother Wanted for Torturing Visually Impaired Daughter20 Jul 2018, 20:54 Comments 104 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Crime Analysis
Khainza the Ntungamo sub county community development officer Login to license this image from 1$.
