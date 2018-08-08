Pamela Mawanda
19:35

Judiciary Gets Draft Guidelines for Trial of PWDS

8 Aug 2018, 19:33 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Bart Katureebe and Arthur Nsereko share a word after the draft rules were handed over at the High Court Pamela Mawanda

Bart Katureebe and Arthur Nsereko share a word after the draft rules were handed over at the High Court Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The draft suggests that all disabilities of persons seeking justice or involved in a crime be verified by a professional medical worker and persons living with them. It also suggests the provision of court documents in braille, large print, easy to read and soft copy to enable even visually impaired persons properly prepare for court procedures.

 

Tagged with: access to justice mental health
Mentioned: health human rights development-cehurd & iga daniel katojo government prison national union of disabled persons of uganda-nudipu cosma kateeba david batema arthur nsereko patricia atim network of public interest lawyers-netpil esther kyozira nudipu bart katureebe justice law and order sector justice rugadya atwooki east africa center uganda human rights commission

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.