Judiciary Gets Draft Guidelines for Trial of PWDS

Bart Katureebe and Arthur Nsereko share a word after the draft rules were handed over at the High Court

In short

The draft suggests that all disabilities of persons seeking justice or involved in a crime be verified by a professional medical worker and persons living with them. It also suggests the provision of court documents in braille, large print, easy to read and soft copy to enable even visually impaired persons properly prepare for court procedures.