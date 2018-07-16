In short
The request follows recommendations made by the Makerere University Visitation Committee to reduce the number of representatives on both the University Councils and the National Council for Higher Education. Each University council in the nine public universities currently has one PWD representative.
NUDIPU Pleads for Retention of PWDs on University Councils
16 Jul 2018
L-R Kyozira, Locoro, Ngirabakunzi and John Chris Ninsiima, PWDs Representative Makerere University during the press conference today Login to license this image from 1$.
