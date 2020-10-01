Number of Accredited Covid-19 Testing Laboratories Reduced

In short
The nine accredited laboratories are; the Uganda Virus Research Institute, the Central Public Health Laboratory, Makerere Univeristy, Mukula mobile laboratory, Tororo mobile laboratory, Adjumani mobile laboratory , Infectious Disease Institute, Mildmay and Lancet laboratories.
Number of Accredited Covid-19 Testing Laboratories Reduced1 Oct 2020, 07:29 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Updates
