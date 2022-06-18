Number of Applicants Overwhelms LDP Recruitment Team in Arua

In short
The exercise for the Sub region which commenced this morning at Arua police grounds seeks to get at least 674 recruits from the sub region. Colonel Jimmy Nabbiyu Musoke, the team leader of the recruitment in West Nile says biggest interest of the exercise is secure the populace with their property.
Number of Applicants Overwhelms LDP Recruitment Team in Arua18 Jun 2022, 12:59 Comments 112 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Security Updates
