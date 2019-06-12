In short
According to the announcement on the WHO tweet feed, the two new confirmed cases are relatives of the five-year-old boy- a Ugandan national who was the first case to be confirmed in the country. According to WHO, the five-year-old boy passed away last night.
Number of Confirmed Ebola Cases Rises to Three
12 Jun 2019
