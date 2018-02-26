Number of DRC Refugees Entering Uganda Drops

In short
The number of refugees fleeing the deadly Lendu-Hema conflict in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo--DRC has drastically reduced, according to United Nations High Commissioner for RefugeesUNHCR.
Number of DRC Refugees Entering Uganda Drops26 Feb 2018
