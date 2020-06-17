Pamela Mawanda
21:47

Number of Male Absentee Candidates Increasing-UBTEB

17 Jun 2020, 21:43 Comments 104 Views Education Science and technology Report
UBTEB Board Chairman Silver Mugisha Receives examination results from UBTEB Executive Secretary, Onesmus Oyesigye Pamela Mawanda

UBTEB Board Chairman Silver Mugisha Receives examination results from UBTEB Executive Secretary, Onesmus Oyesigye

In short
According to results released today at the examination body’s secretariat located in Ntinda, a total of 1,990 male candidates who registered to sit for examinations last year did not show up. This is the highest number of absentee candidates that has been registered by the examination body

 

Tagged with: UBTEB Examination Release
Mentioned: Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board –UBTEB

