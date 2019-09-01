Pamela Mawanda
14:00

Number of Men Opting for Safe Male Circumcision Reducing Top story

1 Sep 2019, 13:46 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
According to doctors, the number of men going for SMC is reducing Courtesy Photo Mildmay Uganda

According to doctors, the number of men going for SMC is reducing

In short
Christopher Otim, a third year student at Makerere University who URN found at the SMC clinic at the University Hospital, says he has not undertaken circumcision due to the fear of the unknown. He is however willing to escort friends to carry out the procedure.

 

Tagged with: Adverse effects of SMCs Dr.Nelson Musoba-Director General UAC Number of Men Opting for Safe Male Circumcision Drops SMC and HIV infections Safe Male circumcision
Mentioned: Ministry of Health uganda aids commission uac

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.