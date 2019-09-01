In short
Christopher Otim, a third year student at Makerere University who URN found at the SMC clinic at the University Hospital, says he has not undertaken circumcision due to the fear of the unknown. He is however willing to escort friends to carry out the procedure.
Number of Men Opting for Safe Male Circumcision Reducing Top story1 Sep 2019, 13:46 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Adverse effects of SMCs Dr.Nelson Musoba-Director General UAC Number of Men Opting for Safe Male Circumcision Drops SMC and HIV infections Safe Male circumcision
Mentioned: Ministry of Health uganda aids commission uac
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.