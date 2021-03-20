In short
Dr. Rose Kengonzi, a senior medical officer and Leprosy Coordinator at the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme(NTLCP) attributes the decrease in new leprosy infections to better adherence to treatments which had led to a reduction in the spread of the disease
Number of New Leprosy Infections Reducing-MOH
A person with leprosy shows off how the disease affected their hands. Other people develop painless patches in different parts of the body.
