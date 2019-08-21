In short
Records from UAC show that 10.7 million people tested in the 2016/2017 financial year, 8.8 million in the 2017/2018 financial year and 7.2 million in the 2018/2019 financial year.
Number of People Testing for HIV Drops-Aids Commission Top story21 Aug 2019, 16:29 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: 242,629 people tested positive for HIV in 2018/2019 Dr.Joshua Musinguzi-AIDS Control Programme Dr.Nelson Musoba-Director General Uganda AIDS Commission HIV in Uganda Joint AIDS Review Report 2018/2019 Number of People testing for HIV drops annual joint aids review
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda AIDS Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.