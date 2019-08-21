Pamela Mawanda
16:33

Number of People Testing for HIV Drops-Aids Commission Top story

21 Aug 2019, 16:29 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Few Ugandans are being tested for HIV Courtesy Photo

Few Ugandans are being tested for HIV

In short
Records from UAC show that 10.7 million people tested in the 2016/2017 financial year, 8.8 million in the 2017/2018 financial year and 7.2 million in the 2018/2019 financial year.

 

Tagged with: 242,629 people tested positive for HIV in 2018/2019 Dr.Joshua Musinguzi-AIDS Control Programme Dr.Nelson Musoba-Director General Uganda AIDS Commission HIV in Uganda Joint AIDS Review Report 2018/2019 Number of People testing for HIV drops annual joint aids review
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda AIDS Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.