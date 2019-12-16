Michael Ojok
13:09

Number of Suspects in Adjumani Clashes Reaches 19

16 Dec 2019, 13:02 Comments 142 Views Adjumani, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates

In short
Now, Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Police spokesperson, says the number of suspects in custody at Adjumani central police station has reached 19.

 

