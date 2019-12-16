In short
Now, Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Police spokesperson, says the number of suspects in custody at Adjumani central police station has reached 19.
Number of Suspects in Adjumani Clashes Reaches 19
16 Dec 2019
Adjumani, Uganda
Mentioned: Josephine Angucia Nyumazi settlement camp The United Nations High Commission for Refugees – UNHCR
