NUP 'Abductees' Fed on Rotten Food, Severely Beaten During Detention

15 Feb 2021, 18:59 Comments 213 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Politics Updates
Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba Masaka Municipality MP and NUP Deputy President alongside the victims who were recovered in Masaka

He says their captors bundled them in a waiting van, inside which they were allegedly injected with unknown fluids before they were dropped inside a filthy detention facility in an unknown place where they met several detainees.

 

