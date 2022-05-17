NUP Accuses NRM, Police of Interference on Day 1 of Omoro Campaigns

In short
On the first day of the campaign, NUP accused the National Resistance Movement Party of interfering with its candidate's campaign. The Candidate Simon Toolit Akecha held two rallies in Lakwaya Sub-county. But, he says, all the venues that were pre-booked for his rallies were occupied by locals dressed in NRM t-shirts and holding his rival's campaign posters.
NUP Accuses NRM, Police of Interference on Day 1 of Omoro Campaigns17 May 2022, 07:08 Comments 197 Views Omoro, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
Simon Toolit Akecha, NUP party flag bearer arrives for campaigns in Lakwaya Subcounty in Omoro District on Monday.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.