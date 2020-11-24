In short
Addressing Journalists at NUP offices in Kamwokya today, Joel Ssenyonyi the party spokesman said they have noted that the operatives in plain clothes and police have continued to pick up people in nights once identified as NUP supporters which is unlawful.
NUP Accuses Security of Targeting their Supporters During Night Operations
