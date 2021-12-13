Kimbowa Ivan
06:46

NUP Camp Protests Decision to Block Kyagulanyi from Campaigning in Kayunga

13 Dec 2021, 06:43 Comments 308 Views Kayunga, Uganda Election Politics Local government Editorial
Harriet Nakwede and NUP team from the party Secretariat campaigning at Kayunga.

Harriet Nakwede and NUP team from the party Secretariat campaigning at Kayunga.

In short
She says that the decision to allow president, Yoweri Museveni to canvas support for her NRM rival and block Kyagulanyi from doing the same for her is a sign of unfairness.

 

Tagged with: NUP Camp Protest Security Orders Contradicting Harmonized Campaign Program in Kayunga By-election
Mentioned: Kayunga By-election

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.