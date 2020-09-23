NUP Cancels Vetting Results from Six Electoral Areas in Mukono

In short
The vetting process which started last week, on Tuesday had to close on Sunday with the declaration of winners. However, participants in the municipality have since been waiting for results until today when they were told that the process was marred by irregularities which affected the outcome.
NUP Cancels Vetting Results from Six Electoral Areas in Mukono23 Sep 2020
NUP Office
