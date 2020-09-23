Kimbowa Ivan
14:06

NUP Cancels Vetting Results from Six Electoral Areas in Mukono

23 Sep 2020, 14:01 Comments 145 Views Mukono, Uganda Election Gallery Politics Local government Editorial
Richard Lugoloobi the Municipal NUP Registrar.

Richard Lugoloobi the Municipal NUP Registrar.

In short
The vetting process which started last week, on Tuesday had to close on Sunday with the declaration of winners. However, participants in the municipality have since been waiting for results until today when they were told that the process was marred by irregularities which affected the outcome.

 

Tagged with: 6 Electoral Area Results for NUP Flag Bearers Suspended Over Irregularities
Mentioned: NUP Office

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.