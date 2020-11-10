NUP Candidate, Police Faceoff in Lwengo as Campaigns Commence

In short
Shafik Bizimungu, one of the NUP coordinators in Lwengo whose beret was confiscated accused Police of provoking peaceful politicians to create unnecessary tension with intentions of frustrating their campaigns.
Peter Akampulira, the Lwengo District Police Commander facing off with NUP supporters in Kyazanga on Monday
